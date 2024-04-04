spot_img
Mutharika vows to knock out Chakwera

By Malawi Voice

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika says he will knock out President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the next year’s presidential elections.

Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, was speaking this afternoon at Mpinganjira Village, Traditional Authority Mapira in Mangochi district after donating food stuffs to Muslims.

While promising people of Mangochi to turn the district it into a tourism city, the former Malawian leader Professor Mutharika maintained that he will win next year’s presidential election as the mighty DPP’s candidate.

“When I am voted back into power, I will finish all the projects I started and those which we planned.  

“We want people to be flying directly from Europe and land in Mangochi as our tourism capital,” said Mutharika, who also introduced his Wife Madame Gertrude to the people as Malawi’s future First Lady.

Mutharika also accused the current administration of lacking direction in its policies; a development he said is making most Malawians suffer due to the rising cost of living.

Rights activist Kalindo to spend another night in police cell
