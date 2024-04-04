Rights activist Kalindo to spend another night in police cell

The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court has reserved its ruling until Friday morning on the application to keep Bon Kalindo in custody while the police conduct their investigations.

Kalindo was arrested on April 2, 2024 on allegations that he published false news through a WhatsApp voice note, likely to cause panic to the public.

On Thursday, State Prosecutor Louis Makiyi asked the court to detain the accused because the devices used to record the message are still in his possession.

Makiyi stressed that If Kalindo is released, there is a risk that he might destroy the evidence.

Defense lawyers Gilbert Khonyongwa and Khwima Mchizi asked the court to grant bail to the accused. They argued that Kalindo is currently on bail for six other cases and poses no threat. They also emphasized that the accused has complied with all his bail conditions in the past.

Meanwhile, Kalindo is also appearing in court for another case where he is accused of acquiring a firearm without a permit.