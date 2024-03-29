Social media influencer Pemphero Mphande launches Essay Competition for secondary school students

Social media influencer Pemphero Mphande is running an essay competition in which he is challenging secondary school students to summarize the ‘Great Controversy’ book or any chapter of their interest from the same.

Mphande, 32, a member of New Apostolic Faith Church, is through his social media platform, rolling out an aggressive public campaign advocating for the reading of the book which was written by an Adventist, Ellen G. White.

Mphande’s essay competitions are in two phases with the first one requiring one to request for the book by April 1 if they do not have it and the second phase requiring them to write an essay of 300-500 words by the 25th of next month.

Mphande reads the book

In his recent local television interview, Mphande who runs a community service charity said he encountered a life changing experience by reading the Great Controversy and would want as many people as possible to experience the same.

In a rare gesture of commitment towards promoting the reading of the Great Controversy, Mphande is distributing the book for free.

Meanwhile, president of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tony Yolamu Nyirenda, says; “the book is in circulation for free and this year we have the project of spreading the book to whole world. “