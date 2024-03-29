Dr. Kabambe, spouse Brigitte encourage Malawians to hold onto their faith, insists better days are ahead

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and his spouse Brigitte have encouraged Malawians to keep their faith in God amidst economic crisis, saying better days are coming.

The patriotic Dr. Kabambe and his spouse issued the message of hope in their Easter message to the Christian community and the entire Malawians.

“This year’s Easter celebration is taking place at a critical time when our country is going through some social and economic challenges, whether it be poverty, inequality, or political instability.

“However, I encourage all of you to hold onto your faith and trust that better days are ahead,” said Dr. Kabambe, in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

The statement further reads: “Fellow Malawians, let us keep remembering the sacrifice that Jesus made for humanity and to draw strength from his example of perseverance and resilience.

Just as Jesus emerged victorious from the grave, Malawians too can overcome their challenges and achieve greatness through faith and unity.”

Dr. Kabambe then called upon Malawians to practice love, compassion, and forgiveness in their daily lives; “Mirroring the teachings of Jesus who taught us to reach out to those in need, to support on”

Dr. Kabambe is fondly remembered by all Malawians for bringing stability to the Malawian economy, which resulted in low prices of basic needs and services.

During his time at Reserve Bank of Malawi he managed to reduce inflation rate to a single digit within the first year from 24% to 7.1% in 2017 and effectively managed to keep the exchange rate stable at the rate of K 732 to the US$, and turned around a projected loss of K 4 billion to a profit in the excess of K60 billion.

Dr Kabambe’s vast knowledge and experience has pitied him as one of the presidential hopefuls who is ready to stir the country towards social and economic prosperity from 2025 and beyond with a promise of nothing but the best economy.