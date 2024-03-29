“BE GOAL ORIENTED LEADERS,” KABAMBE

Dr Kabambe speaks during the leadership seminar

Former Reserve Bank Governor Dr Dalitso Kabambe, has called upon leaders in the Adventist Youth Ministry-AYM of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Malawi to be goal oriented in all their spiritual endeavours.

Dr Kabambe was speaking in Lilongwe during the Lilongwe City zone leadership seminar, where he was the guest of honour.

Kabambe stressed the need for disciplined and visionary leadership for the AYM to thrive.

Kabambe, therefore, commended the Zone executive committee for organising the seminar, which aims at equipping Master Guides and Senior Youth Leaders with the necessary knowledge and skills that will help them govern Adventist Youth clubs at their local churches.