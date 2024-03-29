spot_img
11.4 C
New York
Friday, March 29, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

“BE GOAL ORIENTED LEADERS,” KABAMBE

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Dr Kabambe speaks during the leadership seminar

Former Reserve Bank Governor Dr Dalitso Kabambe, has called upon leaders in the Adventist Youth Ministry-AYM of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Malawi to be goal oriented in all their spiritual endeavours.

Dr Kabambe was speaking in Lilongwe during the Lilongwe City zone leadership seminar, where he was the guest of honour.

Kabambe stressed the need for disciplined and visionary leadership for the AYM to thrive.

Kabambe, therefore, commended the Zone executive committee for organising the seminar, which aims at equipping Master Guides and Senior Youth Leaders with the necessary knowledge and skills that will help them govern Adventist Youth clubs at their local churches.

Previous article
FAM donates balls to MPs
Next article
Dr. Kabambe, spouse Brigitte encourage Malawians to hold onto their faith, insists better days are ahead
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc