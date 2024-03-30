NBS Bank opens executive and private banking suite in Zomba

NBS Bank Plc has taken the executive and private banking services to Zomba Service Centre following the opening of the third executive and private banking suite on Thursday evening.

Speaking during the opening of the facility, NBS Bank Plc Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) Temwani Simwaka said the Bank is geared to bringing tailor-made banking solutions to all customers.

“Executive and private banking is specific banking for top executives, people running their own businesses, senior officers both in companies and government. The idea is that they are busy people, and therefore for them to come to bank it becomes difficult, so they are offered relationship banking in their personal capacity, not as the institution where they are working.”

“When they come through, they come straight to the suite and they also have their own teller, they will be able to meet the private banking manager, and they can also do banking on our digital platforms,” said Simwaka.

“Private banking also offers wealth creation, so we will also have conversations especially when one works and is energetic, they also have to plan for the future. As a ‘Caring Bank’, we are geared to bringing tailor-made banking solutions to all our customers,” added Simwaka.

Mayor for Zomba City, Dave Maunde commended NBS Bank Plc with a promise to embrace the facility.

“Zomba is a growing city, it is therefore an honour to discover that we are a third place to have such a facility. Being a city which has lots of private and government departments, we needed this kind of facility for our executives,” said Maunde.

The other NBS Bank executive and private banking suites are in Lilongwe and Blantyre.