MCP MPs pass controversial bill to legalize “Chamba” farming  

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members of parliament have passed the controversial Cannabis Regulation Amendment Bill.

Once assented to by the President, the provision would enable farmers to cultivate the local cannabis brand (Chamba) legally.

The private member bill was proposed by Lilongwe South parliamentarian Peter Dimba of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Dimba emphasized on the need to allow local farmers to participate in the production and sell of the commodity, with proper licensing.

However, United Democratic Front (UDF) leader in the House, Ned Poya warned of serious consequences if there are no regulations to prevent the youths from indulging in substance abuse.

On the other hand, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentarians absconded deliberations after their quest for further consultations on the bill was snubbed.

In his wise wisdom, Mangochi South West parliamentarian Shadreck Namalomba argued that the bill is complex and needs thorough consultations.

This is the first private members bill to be passed by Parliament this year. The House has since adjourned to next week Tuesday afternoon at 2 pm.