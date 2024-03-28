Chilima appeals to Rotary International to tackle mental health issues

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has appealed to Rotary International (RI) to take a leading role in tackling mental health issues.

The VP made these remarks on Wednesday at BICC in Lilongwe, where he presided over a Gala dinner held by RI in honor of its visiting President Gordon McInally.

Chilima urged RI to continue changing lives through humanitarian initiatives, ensuring high ethical standards in various professions, and more importantly, empowering youth to embrace the spirit of generosity.

Rotary international President Gordon McInally reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Malawi particularly in mental health advocacy.

On behalf of Rotaractors, Esther Bonyonga extended gratitude to RI for their unwavering support and guidance.

She rallied for collective efforts to create a lasting legacy of goodwill and hope for generations to come.