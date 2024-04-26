Nankhumwa registers PDP, ‘a Beacon of Progress and Inclusivity’

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

Nankhumwa: Mr President, firing Lowe is not enough

Opposition leader Kondwani Nankhumwa has registered the Peoples Development Party (PDP), a new political entity committed to progress, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

Simeon Phiri, Interim Secretary General of PDP, confirmed the development in a press statement on April 26, 2024.

The statement reads, “We are delighted to announce the establishment of the Peoples Development Party (PDP), a beacon of progress and inclusivity in the political landscape.

“With a steadfast commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering communities, the PDP emerges as a vehicle for positive change and collective prosperity.”

The party’s interim leadership will convene a press conference soon to outline its vision, mission, and core values, as well as introduce the esteemed individuals who will lead the party in an interim capacity until a national conference later this year.

Nankhumwa, the Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, was expelled from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for indiscipline, alongside 10 others, including Mark Botomani, Grezelder Jeffrey, Cecelia Chazama, Nicholas Dausi, Joe Thomas Nyirongo and Ken Msonda.

The group was booted out for calling, leading, and attending the December 6, 2023, nullified national governing council (NGC) meeting in Lilongwe, which they argued flouted the party’s constitution.

The PDP is poised to champion the aspirations of the people, advocate for meaningful change, and chart a course towards a brighter future for all.