Retired Principal Secretaries unite

In an effort to “harness their diverse skills and expertise to contribute to national development through public administration and public service delivery” for Principal Secretaries (PSs) have come up with a grouping called Association of Retired Principal Secretaries.

They aim to facilitate their active participation and involvement in the social development of the country as well as improve the retired secretaries’ welfare.

Launching the group at Malawi School of Government on Tuesday in Lilongwe, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet Janet Banda, said “the association will provide an organised pool of well-trained former principal secretaries who can be considered for roles such as high commissioners and ambassadors, among others”.

Banda said services which will be provided by the grouping will enhance public sector enablers for the successful implementation of the Malawi 2063.