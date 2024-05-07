Lhomwe youths to display talent at Chonde Cultural Village

By Memory Khutuliwa

Mulhako wa Alhomwe has organised Youth Talent Day to promote Lhomwe culture and tradition on May 18 at Chonde Cultural Village in Mulanje where Malawian Lhomwe youths and those from Mozambique will assemble to display foot work and energetic body movement through the most popular tchopa dance.

One of the organisers, Jubeck Monjeza told Malawi News Agency on Tuesday that Youth Talent Day is another Lhomwe festival organised by the Mulhako wa Alhomwe mother body.

“This is very important because this will help our board of trustees to see for themselves talent among the Lhomwe youths.

“We also want the Lhomwe youths to understand why there is Mulhako wa Alhomwe,” he added.

Monjeza said that they were well prepared to stage the show, adding that over 50 youths from Malawi have registered to participate in the talent show.

He said traditional dances, poetry, band performance among others have been lined up to entertain those that will patronise the event including the Mulhako wa Alhomwe, Board Chairperson Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka and all the trustees.

“Apart from this, we are going to have a live band performing by Stakers Band, musician, Chancy Namoyo and poet Raphael Sitima will be there to entertain, youths from Mozambique will also be there with some magic as well as kusamba likulupysa,” Monjeza added.

Sitima confirmed his attendance and said he was fully prepared be on the stage to recite his best poems.

Namoyo also confirmed his attendance and said he was set for the event to showcase his best music.