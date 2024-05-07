spot_img
26.1 C
New York
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Chiefs petition MP Willard Gwengwe

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

About 13 chiefs from the area Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza on Tuesday stormed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district offices, petitioning their legislator Willard Gwengwe.

The Dedza Chiefs

According to some of the chiefs, the Dedza Central parliamentarian has been weighed and found wanting in as far as initiating developmental projects were concerned.

The chiefs are also accusing Gwengwe of disrespecting them as well as disregarding party structures.

Speaking after delivering the petition, one of the chiefs, Group Village Head Ungwe said they have given the party office a five day ultimatum, before they seek redress from other avenues.

MCP Secretary General for Dedza Philemon Ngozo acknowledged receipt of the petition.

Gwengwe became Parliamentarian for the area at a by election on November 16 2023 following the death of its former representative Daniel Chiwere.

 

Previous article
Lhomwe youths to display talent at Chonde Cultural Village
Next article
Retired Principal Secretaries unite
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc