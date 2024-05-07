Chiefs petition MP Willard Gwengwe

About 13 chiefs from the area Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza on Tuesday stormed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district offices, petitioning their legislator Willard Gwengwe.

The Dedza Chiefs

According to some of the chiefs, the Dedza Central parliamentarian has been weighed and found wanting in as far as initiating developmental projects were concerned.

The chiefs are also accusing Gwengwe of disrespecting them as well as disregarding party structures.

Speaking after delivering the petition, one of the chiefs, Group Village Head Ungwe said they have given the party office a five day ultimatum, before they seek redress from other avenues.

MCP Secretary General for Dedza Philemon Ngozo acknowledged receipt of the petition.

Gwengwe became Parliamentarian for the area at a by election on November 16 2023 following the death of its former representative Daniel Chiwere.