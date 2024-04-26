Maranatha Private Academy spoils top performing girls in 2023 MSCE

Maranatha Private Academy has spoiled one of its top performing girls in the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

Jacqueline Salatiel who got 9 points has received K1 million kwacha from the academy’s managing director Ernest Kaonga at the Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) annual top girl awards ceremony which took place in Zomba on Friday.

Speaking after giving the cash to Salatiel, Kaonga said this was a way to motivate other students from Maranatha to work hard.

“I want ladies like her to get inspired and work extra hard for our institution and the nation at large,” said Kaonga.

Speaking in his capacity as president of the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM), Kaonga has commended Zodiak for the ‘awards’ initiative describing it a tool to motivate girls.

He said; “At PRISAM we also encourage girls to work hard in pursuing their education. What Zodiak is doing is great and we commend them for that because they are honouring girls from both public and private institutions.

Salatiel was among the 11 girls that have been awarded for their academic excellence, having scored between six to nine points in the said exams, and each one of them has received K200,000 from the privately owned media institution.

Maranatha Private Academy has also been awarding top performing students in the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations, Junior Certificate Examinations (JCE) as well as MSCE.