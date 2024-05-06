NBS Bank Plc gives K24 million to MUST underprivileged students 

NBS Bank Plc has supported four Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) underprivileged students with K24 million.

The donation falls under the Bank’s scholarship program which was implemented to empower the youth by enhancing their secondary and tertiary education.

NBS Bank’s Head of Treasury Sales, South, Dindwase Jere said the Bank did not hesitate to help when approached, because of its passion for youth development and the promotion of education.

“As NBS Bank Plc one of our core areas for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is education, so this request came as a no-brainer. We are also making inroads on the business front and we look forward to a long fruitful relationship. We thank MUST for offering this opportunity for partnership,” said Jere.

MUST Vice Chancellor Professor Address Malata thanked NBS Bank for the support which she said will go a long way in shaping the student’s future.

“Students face a lot of challenges, that is why as a university we make efforts to ensure they have the required resources. You may wish to know that we also introduced the MUST Endowment Fund so that we are able to deal with such challenges at the University level,” said Malata.

The donation is intended to cater for the tuition fees, as well as the upkeep of the students for their duration of studies at the University.