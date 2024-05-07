Continental, global summits vital for Malawi’s development- Calista Mutharika

By Patricia Kapulula in Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, May 6: Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya, Callista Mutharika, says summits such as the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health (AFSH) are important for countries like Malawi which rely on agriculture as major forex earner.

She told Malawi journalists in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday ahead of the AFSH Summit which runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

Mutharika said it is important for Malawi to take part in such engagements as the country, despite relying on agriculture, does not manufacture fertiliser hence the need to engage with different stakeholders at continental level in securing such agricultural commodities as fertilizer.

“This is an opportunity for our President to come to Kenya to commit himself and speak to different development agencies that can help us in securing fertilizer and getting advice on what Malawi needs to do,” she said.

Last month, President Lazarus Chakwera was in Nairobi, Kenya for the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) Summit to identify key priority areas for financing in Africa and advocate for an ambitious replenishment of IDA resources, crucial for supporting transformational development objectives across the continent.

President Chakwera is expected to attend the AFSH Summit on Thursday, which brings together all relevant stakeholders to highlight the crucial role of fertiliser and soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor productivity growth in African agriculture and to agree on an African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan as well as the Soils Initiative for Africa.

In June 2006, African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government endorsed the Abuja Declaration on Fertilizer for the Africa Green revolution, a continental strategy to reverse the worrying trend of poor productivity of the African soils.

The declaration focused on key targets required for agricultural growth, food security and rural development in Africa, with a focus on fertilizer.