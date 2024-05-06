spot_img
NBS Bank Plc pumps K5 million in MDF drill competition 

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
NBS Bank Head of Treasury Sales (North) Meryvn Donga (left) presents a dummy cheque to MDF's Colonel Ng'oma.

NBS Bank Plc has given the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) K5 million to support this year’s drill competition which ended yesterday at Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima.

The competition brings together various guards from different services and formations within the MDF.

Speaking after handing over the cheque to MDF officials, NBS Bank Plc Head of Treasury Sales, North, Mervyn Donga said the Bank was compelled to act on MDF’s request following the good relationship that exists between the two institutions. 

“As a ‘Caring Bank’, we wanted to show our MDF soldiers that we really care about them and the good relationship that exists between us. This Drill Competition offered them a chance to display their various talents. We like to see talents being unearthed,” said Donga.

Receiving the donation on behalf of MDF, Colonel Peter Ng’oma thanked NBS Bank Plc for being a good partner for many years. 

“The event provides a platform to showcase military discipline and aims to enhance and appreciate drill and duties within MDF Services and Formations with the view to identify the best. We therefore thank NBS Bank Plc for being part of the competition’s success,” he said.

The drill competition started on Tuesday 30 April and ended on 3 May 2024.

