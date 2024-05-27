NEW ERA: Meke Mwase steps up as Mighty Wanderers FC interim coach

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Mighty Wanderers FC has announced the appointment of Meck Mwase as the team’s interim coach, following the resignation of Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan.

Mwase, who previously served as the Assistant Head Coach, takes the helm effective immediately.

Mwase’s appointment comes after Ramadhan’s resignation, which was accepted by the club’s Board and Management on May 26, 2024.

Ramadhan’s tenure saw the team achieve three wins, three draws, and two losses in eight Super League games, leaving them in fifth place with 12 points.

Mwase faces the challenge of turning the team’s fortunes around, following consecutive losses to Silver Strikers and Mzuzu City Hammers.

The club’s management has expressed confidence in Mwase’s ability to lead the team forward, and fans will be eager to see his impact on the pitch.

As interim coach, Mwase will be tasked with stabilizing the team and pushing for a stronger finish to the season.

With his experience and knowledge of the team, he is well-positioned to make a positive impact and drive the team towards success.

Mighty Wanderers FC has thanked Ramadhan for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors.

The club’s focus now turns to supporting Mwase and the team as they navigate the remainder of the season.