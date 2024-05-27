spot_img
Mangochi Residents Protest NWRA’s Management of Liwonde Barrage Amid Flood Crisis

In a show of defiance and desperation, concerned residents of Mangochi have taken to the streets to protest the National Water Resources Authority’s (NWRA) management of the Liwonde Barrage in Machinga.

The protesters, fed up with the devastating floods that have ravaged their communities, are demanding that the barrage be fully opened to allow water to pass and alleviate the crisis.

The demonstrators, comprising local residents, business owners, and community leaders, converged on the streets, chanting slogans and waving placards.

They accuse the NWRA of releasing inadequate water at the barrage, which they believe has caused the recent flooding in Mangochi and surrounding areas.

“We are tired of watching our homes, businesses, and livelihoods being destroyed by the floods,” said one protester.

“The NWRA must take responsibility and act now to prevent further devastation.”

The protesters are demanding that the NWRA fully opens the barrage to allow water to flow freely, which they believe will help to dry up the flooded areas and prevent further damage.

The NWRA has yet to respond to the protesters’ demands, but local leaders are urging the authority to take immediate action to address the crisis.

“We understand that the NWRA has a responsibility to manage the water resources, but they must also listen to the concerns of the communities affected,” said a local leader.

“We urge them to take immediate action to address this crisis and prevent further suffering.”

The flooding in Mangochi and surrounding areas has already caused significant damage, with homes, businesses, and crops being destroyed.

