Moyale, Bullets fire blanks

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In a pulsating match at Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets played out a goalless draw, leaving both coaches ruing missed chances.

The match, which promised to be a thrilling encounter, lived up to its billing, with both teams creating scoring opportunities but failing to find the back of the net.

Moyale Barracks’ coach, Prichard Mwansa, lamented his team’s inability to capitalize on their chances, saying, “We failed to utilize the chances to score. As a coach, I will re-work on the mistakes made today.”

Bullets’ coach, Calisto Pasuwa, echoed similar sentiments, bemoaning his team’s profligacy in front of goal.

“We missed a lot of chances. When we go back to the drawing board, we will strengthen our striking force so that they can score,” Pasuwa said.

The match was characterized by end-to-end stuff, with both teams displaying speed and ferocity in their attacks.

Moyale Barracks’ Brown Magaga and Bullets’ Patrick Mwaungulu were guilty of squandering golden opportunities, much to the frustration of their coaches.

Despite the draw, both coaches praised their teams’ defensive efforts, with Pasuwa hailing his team’s “giraffe fight” at the back.

Mwansa, too, acknowledged his team’s solid defensive display, saying, “We worked hard to contain Bullets’ attacks, and our defense was solid.”

The result leaves Moyale Barracks in 6th position with 11 points from 8 games, while Bullets remain in 4th place with 14 points from the same number of games.

In a post-match analysis, it was clear that both teams lacked a cutting edge in the final third, with their strikers failing to deliver when it mattered most.

The draw, while a fair result, will be seen as a missed opportunity for both teams to gain maximum points.

As the competition continues to heat up, both Moyale Barracks and Bullets will need to sharpen their attacking prowess if they are to make a meaningful impact.

In the current standings for the TNM Super League, Silver Strikers continue to lead the pack with 22 points, followed closely by Mzuzu City Hammers with 16 points.