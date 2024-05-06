Chitoliro Integrates Sports into UMP Festival

By Harold Kapindu

UMP festival spokesperson Marie Thom

Chitoliro Prodcutionz, organizers of UMP Festival have announced the integration of sports as part of main activities at the upcoming festival set to take place from 25th to 28th October at Cape Maclear, Mangochi.

According to a press statement, the initiative aims to enhance the festival experience, promote physical activity, and engage a broader audience.

“We are thrilled to introduce sports into the UMP Festival, enriching the event with activities that celebrate athleticism, camaraderie, and community spirit,” UMP Festival spokesperson, Marie Thom said in the statement.

She added, “By incorporating these exciting sporting events, we aim to offer attendees a dynamic and diverse experience.

“The integration of sports into the UMP Festival will feature a diverse range of beach and niche sports, including Table Tennis, Arm Wrestling, American Football, Beach Volleyball, Female Beach Football, Pool, Darts, Fishing Competition, Canoeing, Kayaking Competition and a Marathon.”

According to Thom, sporting events at the Festival will offer varying formats, including tournaments, national and regional qualifiers.

“Some games will be formalized and institutionalized, while others will maintain a more informal atmosphere.

“Specific details regarding formats, schedules, and regulations will be announced progressively as the festival date approaches,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chitoliro is actively involving various stakeholders and authorities to ensure the success of the sporting integration,

Collaborations with local sports clubs, associations, and relevant authorities is being sought to facilitate the organization, promotion, and execution of the sporting events.