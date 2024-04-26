Nankhumwa Urges Malawi to Emulate Kenya’s Economic Resilience Amid Global Turbulence

NANKHUMWA:some countries are able to move forward

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has issued a clarion call to the Malawi government to seek economic wisdom from neighboring Kenya, which has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of global economic challenges.

Nankhumwa, who is currently on an official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, at the invitation of the Kenyan Parliament, emphasized that “while the global economic crisis has left many countries reeling, Kenya has shown remarkable agility and adaptability in navigating these turbulent times.”

“Yes, we have a global economic crisis, but within this crisis, some countries are able to move forward and provide basic needs for their citizens,” Nankhumwa noted, citing Kenya as a shining example.

Kenya’s economic prowess is attributed to its visionary leadership, robust economic reforms, and innovative policies. The country has achieved sustained economic growth, social development, and political stability, making it a beacon of hope for other African nations.

Nankhumwa urged the Malawi government to tap into Kenya’s economic wisdom, saying, “We must learn from Kenya’s success story and adapt their strategies to our unique context. We owe it to our citizens to provide them with the best possible economic opportunities.”

With its strong growth performance, robust agricultural sector, and economic rebound, Kenya has proven that with determination and visionary leadership, African countries can overcome even the most daunting economic challenges.

As Nankhumwa aptly put it, “Let us emulate Kenya’s economic resilience and work towards a brighter future for our citizens.”