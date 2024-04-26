Prophet Bushiri scores big for women’s football with K31 million donation

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

A renowned Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), has made a generous donation of K21 million to support the inaugural Goshen City Women’s Championship, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting women’s football in Malawi.

This significant investment in the country’s sports development is a testament to Prophet Bushiri’s commitment to empowering women and youth.

In addition, the charismatic prophet has honored the Malawi National Women’s Football team with a K10 million gift, a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for their outstanding performance in winning the prestigious Cosafa Women’s Championship.

This remarkable achievement has brought pride and joy to the nation, and Prophet Bushiri’s recognition of their hard work and dedication is a fitting tribute.

The announcement was made at the prestigious Golden Peacock Hotel, where Prophet Bushiri was presented with the coveted Cosafa Trophy, a symbol of excellence in African football.

This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the development of women’s football in Malawi, and Prophet Bushiri’s support is a beacon of hope for future generations of female athletes.

Prophet Bushiri’s philanthropic efforts have made a profound impact on various sectors in Malawi, and his contribution to women’s football is a shining example of his commitment to empowering marginalized groups and promoting national development.