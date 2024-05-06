NBM plc engages stakeholders

Mitole-We want insightful feedback

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc customers have been accorded another chance to interact and learn more about the Bank’s products at a Stakeholders Engagement forum to be held on Monday at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

This will be the second forum for the Bank to conduct following a successful session in Blantyre last year.

NBM plc Head of Legal Services and Company Secretary Zunzo Mitole said they expect another successful Stakeholders forum building from last year, and that customers will be able to provide the needed feedback to the Bank.

“This session will showcase the Bank’s accomplishments, introduce latest initiatives, and outline strategic focus for 2024 and beyond. The event serves as a crucial platform to gather insightful feedback and strengthen relationships with stakeholders,” Mitole said.

One of the invited stakeholders Gilbert Ganiza expressed excitement saying NBM plc should be engaging with its customers regularly.

“We normally have issues including complaints and suggestions on how our Bank can improve on some services, but we lack platforms where we can do that. Sometimes we also wish to know how our Bank is growing and the strategies it has put in place to achieve such growth, but we do not have such opportunities because of limited time during the Annual General Meetings,” he said.

During last year’s engagement meeting, the Bank took time to expound its growth strategy, including expansion to two more African countries.