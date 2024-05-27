spot_img
19.3 C
New York
Monday, May 27, 2024
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatestNational

Sunday Soirée goes paperless, partners with Kwenda.co for online ticketing

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

We are proud to announce a strategic partnership with Kwenda, a Malawian leading online ticketing platform.

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in our business op erations, aligning with our commitment to eco-friendly, paperless and
cashless event experiences.

Starting from our upcoming event, all Sunday Soirée event tickets will be exclu sively
available on Kwenda.co.

This means you can now purchase your tickets seamlessly using extensive payment options inclu ding mobile money (Airtel and TNM) or bank cards (VISA, MasterCard, PayPal, and more).

This partnership eliminates the need for physical tickets, enhancing security, ensuring fast admissions, and ta king a step forward with our goal of eliminating physical cash transactions at all our events, a smooth, hassle-free process that lets you focus on enjoying the soirée events.

Our partnership with Kwenda is a win-win. Their user-friendly platform perfectly complements our commitment to innovation.

Stay con nected with us on our socials for
more updates on our exciting journey towards enhancing your soirée events experience!

For more information, sponsorships & partnerships contact: info@thesundaysoiree.com.

Previous article
CHIMWENDO PAINTS HOMEGROUD DOWA RED, preaches civilised politics
Next article
TNM Mpamba, MASM upgrade payment system
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc