Sunday Soirée goes paperless, partners with Kwenda.co for online ticketing

We are proud to announce a strategic partnership with Kwenda, a Malawian leading online ticketing platform.

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in our business op erations, aligning with our commitment to eco-friendly, paperless and

cashless event experiences.

Starting from our upcoming event, all Sunday Soirée event tickets will be exclu sively

available on Kwenda.co.

This means you can now purchase your tickets seamlessly using extensive payment options inclu ding mobile money (Airtel and TNM) or bank cards (VISA, MasterCard, PayPal, and more).

This partnership eliminates the need for physical tickets, enhancing security, ensuring fast admissions, and ta king a step forward with our goal of eliminating physical cash transactions at all our events, a smooth, hassle-free process that lets you focus on enjoying the soirée events.

Our partnership with Kwenda is a win-win. Their user-friendly platform perfectly complements our commitment to innovation.

Stay con nected with us on our socials for

more updates on our exciting journey towards enhancing your soirée events experience!

For more information, sponsorships & partnerships contact: info@thesundaysoiree.com.