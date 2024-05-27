CHIMWENDO PAINTS HOMEGROUD DOWA RED, preaches civilised politics

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has called on Malawians of different tribes, and ethnic backgrounds to co-exist peacefully in their diversity for the love of democracy and socioeconomic development.

The Minister was speaking on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at Dowa Community School ground where he was a guest of honour at the development rally.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said that the country’s economic growth, stability and progress cannot be assured without peaceful, integrated, and unity.

“Unity is our source of strength and identity and cohesion. It defines our nationhood and commitment to transformation while culture shapes and moulds us. Let us also appreciate other people’s culture and allow them to practice freely and openly.

“I, therefore as Minister of Unity, and National Youth Director for the ruling party, condemn in strongest terms all sorts of violence and harassment happening in the country and am asking the law enforcement people to arrest anyone who is fueling conflict and vigilantism regardless of their political affiliations,” said Chimwendo who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

POLITICS & DEVELOPMENT

The Minister declared that Chakwera will win again in 2025 next year because of his development agenda of transforming the country in every sector of the economy.

“Today, am declaring that Chakwera will be the next President of Malawi from 2025 and this message must go direct to the day- dreamers such as opposition parties and their allies.Chakwera is here to stay. Forget of forming government in 2025. You are not our level when it comes to politics. We shall beat beyond repair. Chakwera is deeply committed to the progress and prosperity of Malawians. He has prepared himself to overcome challenges that are facing our nation.

“MCP believes the country is at a critical juncture and that it needs decisive leadership to address pressing issues such economic development, social inequality, women empowerment, and infrastructure improvement which Chakwera posses,” Chimwendo Banda.

He also outlined the increased CDF program, social cash transfer, agricultural mechanisation, mega farms, increased funding to colleges and universities, road network infrastructure among others.

Taking his turn, Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale hailed Chakwera for his leadership as this AIP will be exceptional while Regional Chairperson of the Centre Zebron Chilondola called on all aspirants to the convention to exercise civility and decorum rather backbiting which have a potential to bring cracks in the party.