New York
Monday, May 6, 2024
End of Kondwani Nankhumwa era

Malawi Voice

High Court in Lilongwe has lifted the injunction that had kept Kondwani Nankhumwa, the embattled former Vice-President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), in the position of Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

This development comes hot on the heels of Nankhumwa’s announcement last week that he had relinquished the position to focus on his newly formed People’s Development Party (PDP).

The court’s decision marks a significant milestone in the political saga that has gripped Malawi, paving the way for a new Leader of Opposition to take the reins.

Nankhumwa’s expulsion from the DPP earlier this year, alongside 10 others, was a result of his involvement in the nullified national governing council meeting in Lilongwe on December 6, 2023.

The injunction’s removal is a blow to the DPP, which has been embroiled in internal conflicts and power struggles.

As Nankhumwa shifts his focus to his new party, the political landscape in Malawi is poised for a significant shake-up.

The development is expected to have far-reaching implications for the country’s political landscape, as the opposition prepares for new leadership.

