Dedza Secondary School Alumni Honor Top Students with Prestigious Awards

In a ceremony held at Dedza Secondary School on Saturday the school’s alumni association presented awards to outstanding students and teachers, recognizing their academic excellence and dedication.

Two students who scored 6 points each received a cash prize of K300,000, while others who scored between 6 and 12 points received lesser amounts.

The association’s president, Haswell Solomon, emphasized the importance of hard work and encouraged the awardees to continue striving for excellence.

Solomon also personally awarded the two top students, Bright Tsambalikagwa and another student, K50,000 each as a token of appreciation.

The school’s headteacher, Ramsy Stephano, commended the alumni association for their initiative, which has fostered a sense of competition among students and teachers.

Guest of honor, Victor Sibale, highlighted the school’s rich legacy, mentioning notable alumni such as the late Bingu Wa Mutharika, late Goodall Gondwe, former president Peter Mutharika, former chief justice Richard Banda, Judge Kapindu, Brigadier Dan Kuwali, and the director of Nyasa Times, among others.

He encouraged the students to continue the legacy of excellence.

The Dedza Secondary School Alumni Association has budgeted K7.5 million for the awards, which started in 2018 with a few individuals aiming to encourage students to perform higher and represent the school well.

The awards have since become an annual event, recognizing students who score between 6 and 12 points, with cash prizes ranging from K100,000 to K300,000 for students and K150,000 to K500,000 for teachers.

This year’s awards ceremony saw a significant turnout of alumni, students, and teachers, all gathered to celebrate academic excellence and the school’s rich legacy.

The event served as a motivation for students to work hard and strive for excellence, with the hope of receiving similar recognition in the future.