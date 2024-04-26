Ansah Clears the Air: “I’m Going Solo, Not with DPP”

Dr. Jane Ansah, the former Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), has categorically denied rumors that she will contest on the ticket of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the highly anticipated 2025 polls.

Instead, she has opted to run as an independent candidate for the newly demarcated Ntcheu North West constituency, a move that is set to shake up the political landscape.

Dr. Ansah’s campaign director, Mphatso Mjojo, who is also her brother, confirmed the news to Zodiak online, putting to rest speculation that had been rife on social media.

This development comes as a surprise to many, given Dr. Ansah’s high profile and the DPP’s reputation as a dominant force in Malawian politics.

As a seasoned administrator and respected figure in Malawi’s political circles, Dr. Ansah is widely regarded as an exceptional leader with a strong track record of integrity, fairness, and transparency.

Her experience at the helm of the MEC, where she oversaw several contentious elections, has equipped her with a deep understanding of the electoral process and the needs of the electorate.

Dr. Ansah’s decision to run as an independent candidate is a testament to her commitment to serving the people of Malawi without being beholden to any particular political party.

Her candidacy is likely to resonate with voters who are looking for a leader who is principled, competent, and dedicated to the public good.

Malawi’s next polls, scheduled for 2025, are shaping up to be a highly contested affair, with several political heavyweights already declaring their intentions to run.

The election is seen as a crucial moment for the country, as it grapples with issues of economic development, political stability, and social progress.