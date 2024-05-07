MUMUMVA KUWAWA CHILIMA: Lilongwe erupts in joy as UTM Party celebrates court triumph

Lilongwe came to a standstill on Tuesday as hundreds of UTM Party supporters took to the streets, marching, chanting, and feasting in celebration of a recent court victory.

The jubilant crowd, clad in UTM Party regalia, marched from the Golden Peacock Supermarket in Area 11 to their headquarters in Area 10, causing a stir in the usually bustling streets of the capital city.

The celebration was sparked by the High Court of Malawi’s Financial Crimes Division decision on Monday to discharge the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima from a corruption case that had entangled him since 2022.

The court’s decision followed a certificate of discontinuance issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on May 3, 2024.

UTM Party Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, who joined the celebrations, confirmed that the party was celebrating the court victory, but refused to grant an interview, saying: “There will be another time for that. Today, we are just celebrating and giving thanks to our God.”

The marchers, who included party faithfuls and supporters, chanted slogans and sang songs in praise of the Vice President, hailing him as a champion of justice and democracy.

The atmosphere was electric, with some supporters waving placards and banners emblazoned with messages of congratulations and support.

The Vice President’s lawyers had earlier expressed hope that the State would not revive the matter in the future, following the court’s decision.

High Court Judge Redson Kapindu issued the order in Lilongwe, bringing an end to the long-standing case that had cast a shadow over the Vice President’s political career.

The celebrations in Lilongwe marked a significant moment for the UTM Party and its supporters, who had stood by the Vice President throughout the ordeal.

The party’s show of strength and solidarity was a clear indication of its resilience and determination to continue fighting for justice and democracy in Malawi.