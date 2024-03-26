BUDGET PASSED: Leader of House Chimwendo hails MPs for putting welfare of Malawians at heart

Leader of the House in Parliament Richard Chimwendo Banda

Leader of the House in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda has hailed fellow Members of Parliament for passing the K5.98 trillion for 2024/25 financial year budget with sole

aim of accelerating development and reducing poverty in the country.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament Building in Lilongwe after passing the budget, Chimwendo praised his fellow MPs for putting the welfare of the people at heart than politics as the budget is “lifeblood” for economic growth and driving the developmental goals.

“I would like to thank President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for designing a budget that is geared to steer country into the “right direction” by achieving more rapid and inclusive economic growth while supporting our development goals

Finance Minister

“Since Chakwera took over the reigns of power, he has captained far- reaching reforms in every sector of the economy that have been hamstringing the economic growth of our country including creation of macroeconomic environment to woo investors,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo also narrated that government of Chakwera has recently employed many youths in various government sectors including health and education as part of fulfilling campaign promises but also to give platform to those who are unemployed to be transformed economically and realize their aspirations.

“Apart from construction of various road networks across the country for smooth transportation, construction of school blocks for quality education, salary increments for our dedicated public servants for their motivation, increasing the loans and grants for university students stop the drop outs, construction of health institutions for better service delivery, but government has also increased the Community Development Fund (CDF) by 100 percent from K100,000 to K200,000 per constituency which we believe will help to transform local development projects. We also increased the Social Cash Transfer (SCTP; Mtukula Pakhomo) which is targeted to ultra-poor, labour- constrained households with a goal to reduce poverty and hunger, and to increase school

enrolment

“This budget has also carried the Affordable Input Program (AIP) which is targeting the same vulnerable families to boost their agriculture productivity and with God’s grace by giving us good rainfall pattern, we expect to have bumper harvest this season,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Member of Parliament of Dowa East.

Minister Chimwendo: “In a special way, as leader of government business in Parliament, let me congratulate the Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda and his team at his ministry for job well done. Am also extending the same message to my fellow cabinet ministers for the collective efforts to reach this far in Parliament.”

However, the Minister lamented the negative impact of natural disasters including cyclones, COVID-19 scourge, that have significantly bruised the economy but he was quick to say that with Chakwera’s vision and goal the trajectory of the economy will change as he constructing a resilient foundation that will create more jobs for the youths and speedy economic growth.

CHIKWAWA WEST MP

MP for Chikwawa West Susan Dossi

Writing on her Facebook to show happiness on the passing of the budget, MP for Chikwawa West, Susan Dossi says this year’s budget will accelerate social economic development in her constituency as it has two major components for her constituency, namely Sidik Mia High Way, and the CDF.

However various economic analysts have cautioned government to walk the talk in implementing the budget to transform the lives of poor Malawians which have been stagnant for many years.