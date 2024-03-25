PRISAM hails President Chakwera for increasing university students’ upkeep allowances

KAONGA: has commended President Dr Lazarus Chakwera

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has commended President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for increasing university students’ upkeep allowances with 60% from K350,000 to K560,000 per academic year.

A few weeks ago, Dr Chakwera issued a directive to the ministries of education and finance instructing them to collaborate with the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to increase the students upkeep consideration of the rising cost of living.

His directive earned him praise from PRISAM, President,Dr Ernest Kaonga,who said that the review would assist many underprivileged students in the institutions of higher learning.

On Monday,after the Minister of Finance,Chithyola announced in Parliament that it pleased the President to increase the upkeep allowance,Kaonga described the news as timely.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has been commended

As PRISAM we commend the State President Lazarus Chakwera because We adopted some students, who we pay school fees for, but we believe what the Malawi leader has done will help to alleviate financial challenges among these students, hence developing education standards.”

Kaonga said,what the President has done has shown that he is a listening leader and has the passion to uplift education standards in the country.

He therefore, pledged to maintain quality education standards in all PRISAM-affiliated institutions taking students’ performance and welfare at heart hence supporting all government education efforts in that line.