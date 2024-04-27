DPP MP Joyce Chitsulo calls for improvement in system of identifying sport talents

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo says while efforts are being made to transform the sports industry, she has however called for the development of a framework for the early identification and development of sports talent.

She was speaking at Phanda Primary school ground during the launch of her K3 million Primary School for football and netball competition.

In her remarks, Chitsulo pleaded with the private sector to partner with government to do introspection and look in the mirror and ask themselves hard questions to make sure that sport returned to the right path where Malawi had representation at a continental stage.

“We still preside over ill- defined sports discipline marred with fissures of our past. We need to reboot our system so that it mirrors the international standard

“Identifying talent early in school, the young ones can have the needed support, mentorship and resources to make it as professional sportsman/woman since we always witness teenagers playing in competitive leagues in Europe making their mark in such upper echelons of world sport and Malawi has no justified reason to lack behind,” said Chitsulo who is also Parliamentary Chairperson for Public Appointments Committee (PAC).

She also promised to continue support the sports sector in her constituency for “eternity”.

In her remarks, Emily Matewere, Primary Educational Advisor who was the guest of honor at the function lauded Chitsulo for recognizing that sports plays a critical role in shaping the pupil’s behavior by among others by instilling discipline and health.

During the launch, Chitsulo donated football Jersey to 10 primary schools, and 1 football and 1 netball to each of the 10 schools.

As part of launch, Twawale primary school beat Phanda primary school by 1:0 and went away with 140 notebooks and 100 pens as prize while Phanda got 80 notebooks and 60 pens (boy’s category). Girls also played their game.

Lipongwe primary school beat Ching’ombe primary school and got away with 90 notebooks and 60 pens while the runners up got 60 notebooks and 40 pens.

The launch was attended by various traditional leaders including Senior Traditional Authority Nthache, church leaders among others.