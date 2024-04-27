Chilima jets back from Tanzania

Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has arrived from Tanzania where he and 13 other African leaders attended this year’s 60th annual Union Celebrations which took place on 27th April 2024 at Uhuru Stadium.

On behalf of Malawians, Vice President Chilima joined President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania in celebrating 60 years as a unified country.

Whilst abroad, Chilima engaged in meetings with the diaspora community in Tanzania to discuss how best they can contribute to Malawi’s developmental affairs.

On 26 April 1964, Tanganyika united with Zanzibar to form the United Republic of Tanganyika and Zanzibar, the country was renamed the United Republic of Tanzania on 29 October of the same year.

Upon arrival, Chilima was welcomed by Dr Lucky Sikwese Secretary in the office of the Vice President and other senior government officials.