Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC Welcomes Peter ‘Pierre’ Wadabwa as Strikers’ Trainer

By Ted Likombola

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC is thrilled to announce the return of its former forward, Peter ‘Pierre’ Wadabwa, as the new Strikers’ Trainer. Wadabwa, a legendary figure in Malawian football, has come full circle, returning to the club where his illustrious career began.

Wadabwa’s impressive playing career spanned multiple clubs, both locally and internationally. He featured for top Malawian clubs like Silver Strikers, Escom United, and Mighty Wanderers, before venturing beyond borders to play for Jomo Cosmos, Thanda Royal Zulu, and Golden Arrows in South Africa, and Destortivo de Maputo in Mozambique.

As a former Malawi National Team star, Wadabwa brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. His appointment is a significant boost to the team, and his knowledge of the game will undoubtedly benefit the strikers.

“We are delighted to welcome Peter back to the Wanderers family,” said the club’s chairman. “His impressive playing career and experience will be invaluable to our team. We look forward to seeing the impact he will make as our Strikers’ Trainer.”

Wadabwa expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I am honored to return to my roots and give back to the club that nurtured my talent. I am excited to work with the team and help them achieve success.”

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC fans are eagerly anticipating the positive impact Wadabwa’s appointment will have on the team’s performance. With his expertise and guidance, the team is poised for greatness.