Chakwera arrives in Kenya

By Patricia Kapulula in Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, May 8: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera Wednesday evening arrived in Nairobi, Kenya where is expected to attend the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the President was welcomed by Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya, Callista Mutharika, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale, Secretary for Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry for Kenya, Rebecca Miano and other senior government officials.

The President is attending the Summit on invitation of President, Dr William Ruto of Kenya.

Aside from the summit, President Chakwera is expected to hold bilateral meetings and attend the Malawi Ready Roundtable event.

AFSH Summit brings together all relevant stakeholders to highlight the crucial role of fertilizer and soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor productivity growth in African agriculture.

The Summit will agree on an African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan, as well as the Soils Initiative for Africa, which will deliver concrete recommendations for steps to be taken by African leaders and stakeholders over the next 10 years.

The Action Plan will provide a focus for new policies and investments that will enable farmers to work towards re-building soil health and increase yield responses and profitability of fertilizers.

In June, 2006, African Union (AU) Heads of State and Governments endorsed the Abuja Declaration on Fertilizer for the Africa Green Revolution, a continental strategy to reverse the worrying trend of poor productivity of the African soils.

The declaration focused on key targets required for agricultural growth, food security and rural development in Africa, with a focus on fertilizer.