Mtambo slams Chakwera’s Tonse “liars” administration

Former Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, has lambasted the Tonse Administration for its dismal performance, citing persistent poverty, hunger, sugar, and passport crises as glaring examples of its failures.

Mtambo, who also leads the Citizens for Transformation (CFT) People Power Movement, addressed a press briefing in Lilongwe, decrying the government’s inability to address the socio-economic challenges facing Malawians.

Mtambo, a vocal activist, urged Malawians to rise up and fight for their freedom, emphasizing that CFT is willing to collaborate with like-minded individuals to find solutions to the country’s problems.

However, he stressed that the government must listen and act.

In a stark contrast, Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu requested more time to comment on the matter, raising questions about the government’s willingness to confront its failures.

The Tonse Administration’s four-year tenure has been marred by unfulfilled promises, economic stagnation, and a deepening crisis that has left millions of Malawians struggling to make ends meet.

As the country teeters on the brink of collapse, Mtambo’s call to action resonates with a population desperate for change. Will the government heed the warning, or will it continue down the path of destructive complacency? Only time will tell.