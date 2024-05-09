BE MORE RACE TO RAISE FUNDS FOR KCH CHILDREN CANCER LEARNING CENTRE

Standard Bank Plc is proud to announce that proceeds from this year’s Be More Race on June 15, 2024 will go towards supporting the children’s Cancer learning centre of the Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Speaking at Bingu National Stadium where the bank hosted the first city aerobics session in preparation for the main race, Head of Brand and Marketing Tamanda Ng’ombe said by supporting the learning centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital’s Children’s Cancer ward, the Bank is fulfilling its traditional role of channelling proceeds from the race towards the country’s education sector.

“Traditionally, funds raised from the race go towards supporting education in the formal sector. After recent years of successfully partnering the Ministry of Education to support education, we have decided to support the education of children undergoing cancer treatment and rehabilitation at Kamuzu Central Hospital. Their learning centre lack learning resources, and we have seen it fit to intervene by using our annual race as a fund-raising platform,” she said.

The theme of this year’s race is “Why We Run”, which urges marathon enthusiasts to join the race with an underlying motivation to assist with educating children suffering from Cancer.

The Head of Brand and Marketing said raising funds for KCH children’s cancer ward underscores the connection that this year’s race theme; “Why We Run”, seeks to evoke.

“Invariably, everyone has a reason for running races, exercising, moving, and taking care of their health and wellness. Apart from achieving wellness and fitness goals, we are challenging participants and all race stakeholders to reflect deeply on how they can take part to make a difference in the life of vulnerable children who dream of a brighter future albeit their battle against Cancer. This year as we achieve our health cause we bid you to join Standard Bank for a good cause and support the road to health for these children,” said N’gombe.

She said Be More Race provides a multi-sectoral platform for stakeholders to rally behind national causes such as education, health, community building and wellness.

Medical Director for National Paediatric Cancer Dr Rizine Mzikamanda welcomed Standard Bank’s gesture to offer its signature Lilongwe race as the platform for raising funds in aid of the children.

“500 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in Malawi. Treatment demands that they stay long in hospital and we don’t have resources to support their education, but at the same time we should not deprive them of their right to education. So this support by Standard Bank has come at a right time, ” he said.

Ticket sales for this year’s Be More Race have started through Webticket platforms on www.webtickets.mw and through the various shop outlets in the cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

The Bank is encouraging the Civil Service, private sector, non-governmental entities and members of general public to register and participate as teams.