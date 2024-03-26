Castel Malawi awards 50 long serving employees

Castel MD Thomas Reynaud (standing 7th from right) with Zimba (middle) and other Castel senior managers pose with the awardees

Castel Malawi Limited has awarded 50 long serving employees across the country who have served the company between 10 and 30 years.

Speaking after awarding them with certificates and various gifts which included iron sheets, mattresses, mountain bikes, and refrigerators at an event held at the company’s head office in Blantyre, Castel Malawi Limited Human Resource and Corporate Affairs Director, Gloria Zimba said the aim was to appreciate the employees’ commitment and dedication.

“It is very significant that every year we conduct this event because we would like to show them that we don’t only look at them as human resource where we are demanding their time and their energy into their different energy where they are working.”

“We want to show the staff that we appreciate them as our employees and we know that the different gifts that they have received will go to their families because we know that behind this hardworking and committed employee, there is a family,” said Zimba in an interview on the sidelines of the event.

Castel Malawi Managing Director Thomas Reynaud (right) and Zimba (left) poses with one of the recipients of the awards

“Our expectation is double fold. First, we would like to see these employees whom we have awarded to continue working hard for the company, but also, we want the employees who have just joined us or who are yet to clock 10 years and above, to emulate their example. They should work hard, be committed, respect the company policies, the disciplinary code, and the ethics policy so that they can also one day be given their awards,” added Zimba.

One of the longest serving employees at 30 years, Richard Mseteka who joined the company at 22 years of age, commended Castel Malawi for the honour while describing his journey as a roller coaster.

“I have worked with different bosses from all the three companies as Southern Bottlers Limited, then Carlsberg Malawi and now Castel Malawi. All that is required is hard work and commitment for one to survive,” he said.

Prior to the Blantyre Long Service Award function where 40 Blantyre and 2 Liwonde employees were recognized, the company also awarded 4 employees in Mzuzu and 4 employees in Lilongwe, respectively.

Castel Malawi is the largest producer of alcoholic beverages in the country, and second highest taxpayer, with a workforce of more than 700 employees.