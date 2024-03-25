Triephornia Mpinganjira launches K10 million football, netball leagues in grand style

Business came to halt in Neno district on Sunday as business tycoon Triephornia Bender stormed Neno Community Ground to set the tone for the beginning of K10 million “Triephornia Mpinganjira” football and netball leagues.

Triephornia, a spouse to business magnet and FDH Bank founder Dr. Thom Mpinganjira, is bankrolling the competition through her African Child Foundation.

Speaking during the launch, Mpinganjira said the trophy will among others promote sports and raise awareness on non-communicable diseases like diabetes, asthma and epilepsy.

Mpinganjira, who comes from Neno, said the league targets both primary and secondary schools in Traditional Authority (TA) Chekucheku in the district.

“The foundation will work hand in hand with teachers to identify children that abscond from school for a week and make follow up,” she said.

She observed that most of the children are compelled to drop out of school from suffering from non-communicable diseases at the ignorance of parents or guardians and as such Africa Child will reach out to the children that drop out school.

District Youth Officer for Neno, Ian Sukali, commended Mpinganjira for the league describing it first of its kind. He requested that the league be extended to other excluded traditional authorities.

During the launch, Chiwale Secondary played against Chikonde Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) while Chikonde Model Primary tussled with Kaponda Primary School and social teams, Neno United played against Neno Eagles FC.

All participating teams were presented with Triephornia Mpinganjira League branded kits.

Present at the event were former Malawi National Netball Team shooter, Mary Waya, and comedian Andrea ‘Mr. Jokes’ Thonyiwa.

Police parade also spiced it up while Amapiano sensation, Zeze Kingston, performed before the crowd.

Africa Child Foundation has branches in Kasungu and Salima to ensure quality child education, child protection and health intervention for improved well-being.

Triephornia is one of the gifts that Malawi and the whole Globe have in terms of humanitarian support and services.



The Good Samaritan Triephornia also bailed out Neno District Council lastyear when she paid K5million to water board when the board disconnected water at the council.

Recently, Triephornia was in the news after donating a brand new Nissan Patrol to Malawi’s renowned hip hop artist, Limbani Kalilani better known by his stage name Tay Grin.

She also stormed the social media after donating 2.5 million kwacha to Mai Mbambande, a non-governmental organization dedicated towards assisting the elderly in the country.