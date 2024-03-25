No more free parking at Chichiri Shopping Mall

Motorists have started paying parking fees at Chichiri Shopping Mall, in Blantyre, today.

The automated parking system allows motorists to pay through cash, Visa card or mobile money platforms such as Airtel Money and Mpamba.

Paying points have strategically positioned kiosks at the entrance of Shoprite and Game stores.

The minimum parking fee is K300 for one hour, K500 for two hours, and K650 for 3 hours, K800 for 4 hours and K1000 for five hours.

The development is expected to bring sanity at the shopping mall and reduce unnecessary congestion especially during weekends. (Story credit: Gabriel Volace Manda)