Entrepreneur Thomson Mpinganjira to grace Sulom fundraising dinner

Business tycoon Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira will be the guest of honor at the Super league of Malawi (Sulom) fundraising dinner.

The fundraising dinner and dance will take place on Saturday, March 30 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Dr. Mpinganjira, a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist, is also the president for Super League side Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

The much awaited dinner aims at raising funds for the league and Clubs participating in the TNM Super League.

The 2024 football season, according to Sulom, is scheduled to kick off on March 30, 2024, with the charity shield.