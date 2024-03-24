spot_img
Bulldozer Chimwendo Banda hails Junior Flames

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has “extremely lauded” the junior National Football Team for winning the 4 Nations Tournament under 20 against the Kenya and also raising the nation’s spirits.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking to reporters today on Sunday at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe after the Junior Flames beat their counterparts, Halambee junior by 3:1.

In his remarks, Chimwendo Banda said apart from having commercial benefits, football is greatest agent of unity and social cohesion.

“We would like to congratulate the junior Flames and their technical team led by Bob Mpinganjira for making the nation proud for winning the cup after displaying their incredible athletic performance.

“The victory confirmed the enduring power of sport to unite and build the nation. We are indeed stronger when we come together in our diversity and win as a united people.

“The greatest milestone is that we are building a foundation for the senior team and it is clear that the future looks bright,” said Chimwendo, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo also hailed Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya and his team for spoiling the players with K1 million each.

Flames scored through Emmanuel Savieli, Chifundo Kamenya and Madalitso Safuli while the Halambee got their consolation goal through Dalphane Ezekiah.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

