State of disaster draws mixed views

President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to declare a state of national disaster in the country following continued threats of hunger has attracted mixed reactions among the country’s citizenry.

In his State of National Address last night, president Chakwera has declared a state of emergency in some 23 out of 28 districts of the country where crop yields are expected to drastically reduce due to prolonged dry spells owing to some El-Niño weather phenomenon.

“I have with immediate effect declared a state of disaster in 23 out of the country’s 28 districts using powers conferred upon me by section 37(1) of the Disaster Risk Management Act of 2023.

This I have done to stimulate a far fetching humanitarian response programme that targets 600 000 metric tons of maize required to feed the affected households in these districts”, said Chakwera

But taking to the social media some Malawians have expressed dissatisfaction with the continued deteriorating state of affairs in the country saying it is a clear demonstrations of failure on the part of the current administration.

“We appear to be having no solution on practically all challenges that have befallen us. Just recently we had seen our local currency loosing value again. I wish the authorities were to employ some drastic measures to address the current challenges”, said one face book user Walusungu Kilole of Rumphi.

However in a press statement issued today one of the country’s human rights activists, Undule Mwakasungula notes that the president’s declaration will go along way in leveraging both domestic and international support in providing immediate relief and long term resilience for the affected communities.

On his part another, human rights activist Michael Kaiyatsa who had earlier called on the government to declare the state of emergency on hunger has bemoaned that the president decision has come rather too late.

President Chakwera’s declaration on state of emergency to declare a state of emergency has coincided with his return from neighbouring Zambia which has also declared a state of emergency on hunger situation in that country