MP Mary Navicha breaks down in tears

…Chimbota CBO feeds 500 households in Thyolo Thava

Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava Constituency Mary Thom Navicha on Sunday broke down in tears after meeting a 70-year-old woman who walked from Ndirande Township in Blantyre to Thyolo Thava to help in raising funds for families affected by hunger.

The elderly woman identified as Ida Zembesani from Machinjiri Township in Blantyre in February this year joined Chimbota Community Development Organization (CDO) in a three days fundraising big walk from Blantyre to Thyolo a distance of about 40 kilometers.

The much touted fundraising big walk which was attended by 100 people was part Zanjara Project, an initiative by Chimbota CDO, which targets families affected by hunger in Ndirande-Blantyre and Thyolo Thava constituency respectively.

Speaking after receiving 100 bags of maize from Chimbota CBO, which was bought with proceeds from the fundraising big walk, lawmaker Navicha hailed the woman for taking part in the fundraising exercise despite her old age.

“Let me in a special way commend this old woman who walked from Ndirande to Thyolo Thava to assist in raising funds for hunger stricken households,” said Navicha who failed to hold her emotions and broke down in tears as she hugged the woman.

The lawmaker Navicha, who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and “opposition leader” in Parliament, also commended Chimbota CBO for assisting hunger affected households from her constituency.

On his part Chimbota CDO co-Director, Kelvin Troughton said his organization will keep on assisting hunger affected households. He then appealed to stakeholders, organizations and well-wishers to join hand with the organization to support Zanjara Project.

According to Troughton, through the fund raising they managed to raise about K 5 million out the targeted MK100 million.

“We managed to raise K5 million which we have used to buy bags of maize which we have donated here in Thyolo Thava and we also made similar donation to Ndirande orphan care centers on Saturday,” said Troughton

The hunger situation in Malawi, among others, has been exacerbated by El Nino and planting delays in many regions leading to concerns about the upcoming harvest.

According to sources, many people are resorting to wild plants for survival, raising concerns about their long-term health and well-being.

With so much at stake, the Zanjara Project’s efforts to provide aid to those most in need are more vital than ever before.

With the help of business leaders, organizations, and NGOs, the Zanjara Project may be able to make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by hunger in Blantyre and Thyolo districts.

President Chakwera, on Saturday night through a televised addressed, declared a state of disaster in 23 out of the country’s 28 districts, which have been affected by the effects of El Nino.

In all the 23 districts, according to Chakwera, the most urgent need is food because of the huge number of people at risk of facing hunger.