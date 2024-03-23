Chakwera back from SADC summit

By Donald Zimba

President Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday afternoon returned home from Zambia, where he participated in the Extraordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

Upon his arrival at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), Chakwera underscored the importance of regional collaboration on agriculture in the face of pressing challenges.

During the summit, Chakwera engaged in discussions on the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He assured the people of DRC that concerted efforts are underway within the SADC framework to address the crisis and promote peace and stability in the region.

Speaking to reporters on arrival, the Malawi leader emphasized the need for southern African countries to boost agricultural production in order to mitigate the impact of El Niño and erratic rainfall patterns on food security.

“With the effects of El Niño and the shortage of rains, we need to dive more into agriculture production to ensure that there is food security,” he said.

The president underlined the government’s commitment to prioritizing measures that safeguard the nation’s food supply.

Chakwera`s remarks come at a crucial time as Malawi grapples with various challenges which include drought and environmental vulnerability, among others.

The president`s call for increased agricultural focus aligns with his administration’s agenda of fostering sustainable development and resilience in the face of climate-related risks.

As Malawians eagerly await further updates on the outcomes of the SADC Summit and the government’s strategies for enhancing agricultural resilience, President Chakwera’s attendance of the SADC meeting signals a renewed commitment to addressing pressing regional and domestic concerns.