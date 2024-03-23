Malawi declares state of emergency over food

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a state of disaster in 23 out of the country’s 28 districts, which have been affected by the effects of El Nino.

The President has made the declaration in his state of the nation address at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

“The declaration is with effect from today, March 23 2024,” said Chakwera

According to Chakwera, in all the 23 districts, the most urgent need is food because of the number of the huge number of people at risk of facing hunger.

“The most urgent need in all districts affected by disaster is food. I am calling on Malawians of goodwill, private sector, the international community and all those with resources to provide those resources as donations to the Presidential Initiative to Stop Hunger which will be coordinated by my office through the department of disaster management affairs,” said Chakwera

About 600,000 metric of maize valued at K357 billion will be required for this humanitarian response program.