Saturday, March 23, 2024
ANPPCAN Lifeline-Malawi moves to address mental health issues

By Malawi Voice

ANPPCAN Lifeline – Malawi has moved to address various mental health and suicide issues in the country.

The organization is currently implementing a project on mental health awareness and suicide prevention in Blantyre, Chiradzulu and Zomba.

ANPPCAN Lifeline – Malawi Deputy Director Henderson Mhango said the project aims at helping individuals with mental health issues to have access to psycho social therapists services.

He was speaking in Blantyre after his organization trained local counselors and champions, who have been given phones ad helpline Numbers, to respond on mental health and suicide crisis.

“Our goal is to ensure availability of preventative information and services on mental health illness and reduce suicidal cases to 5% in three selected districts which is currently at 11.6 per 100,000 people higher than the global average of 10.5 per 100,000 people,” said Mhango

On her part, Naomi Bowa mental health nursing officer for Blantyre District Health Office, commended ANPPCAN Lifeline – Malawi for the project. She said the project will help to address mental health issues in the district.

Malawi, one of the poorest countries in Africa, has only one public mental hospital in Zomba and few privately-owed mental health facilities.

ANPPCAN Lifeline – Malawi is a non-profit and civil society organization, registered under the Malawi’s Trustee’s Incorporation Act and Council for Non-Governmental Organization of Malawi (CONGOMA).

