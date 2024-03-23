Prophet Mbewe Graces Opening of Women of Gospel Southern Conference

Prophet Dr. David F Mbewe and Mama Mbewe during the opening ceremony

Prophet Dr. David F Mbewe, who leads Living Word Evangelistic Church (LIWEC), has challenged women in the country to avoid looking down upon themselves.

The renowned Prophet Dr. Mbewe was speaking in Blantyre on Saturday during Women of Gospel Southern Conference at Limbe Country Club.

Some of the women that participated

In his speech, the highly respected man of God Prophet Mbewe said women, just like men have the “power and potential” of bringing change in the society.

“You should stop looking down upon yourselves,” said Prophet Mbewe, adding that: “Jesus Christ was born through a woman (Mary), this shows that you {women} are important in the society.”

Time for deliverances

He also cited the example Mark 6:30-44, where Jesus fed about five thousands men excluding women and children.

According to Prophet Mbewe, women were not counted because they were many in number, which shows that they are of great value in the society.