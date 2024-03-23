Chimbota CDO donates maize to Ndirande orphans…Thyolo Thava up next

Chimbota Community Development Organization (CDO), a non-profit organization operating in the country, on Saturday donated 30 bags of maize to 15 orphan centers in Ndirande, Blantyre.

Chimbota CDO Co-Director Kevin Troughton the donation has been made with support from lawmaker for Ndirande Malabada Ishmael Mkumba, St Andrews School and well-wishers from United Kingdom.

Troughton further appealed to other well-wishers to come out and assist orphans who are in dare need of basic needs such as food.

Chimbota CDO, according to Troughton, is also expected to make a similar donation on Sunday, March 24 at Thyolo Thava.

On Saturday evening, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera declared a state of disaster in 23 out of the country’s 28 districts, which have been affected by the effects of El Nino.

Chakwera made the declaration in his state of the nation address at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

“The declaration is with effect from today, March 23 2024,” said Chakwera

According to Chakwera, in all the 23 districts, the most urgent need is food because of the number of the huge number of people at risk of facing hunger.

Meanwhile, the country needs about 600,000 metric of maize valued at K357 billion for humanitarian response program.