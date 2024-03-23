spot_img
Oh poor Flames!: Malawi 0 Kenya 4

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have torn apart Malawi’s The Flames, defeating the home side by four goals to nil at the Four Nations Tournament taking place at Bingu National Stadium.

Michael Olunga drew first blood in the first minute and would grab a second four minutes into the first half.

Ayub Masika then scored the third goal for Kenya before John Avire extinguished any hopes that the Flames might have nursed of getting back into the game.

After the fourth goal in the 94th minute, the home fans who were in disbelief started trooping out of the stadium.- (Credit MBC)

MULHAKO CRISIS WORSENS: Mulli fumes at secretariat
Chakwera back from SADC summit
